Dinner on tracks: Pune Metro to turn decommissioned train coach at District Court Metro station into unique restaurant

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Written by Neha Rathod
Pune Metro is planning to introduce a new dining concept by converting a decommissioned metro coach into a restaurant at the District Court Metro Station, to utilise its infrastructure better and boost non-fare revenue.
The project, proposed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro), is expected to become operational within the next two months, according to authorities. The coach, already stationed at the site near the Family Court area, has been placed keeping in mind the steady footfall at one of the city’s key interchange points.
The coach unit was supplied by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited, the manufacturer of Pune Metro trains, and was sourced from Kolkata. It will be refurbished into a fully air-conditioned dining space while retaining the structure and look of a metro carriage. “This initiative is part of increasing non-fare revenue for Pune Metro. It will generate approximately Rs 17.20 lakh per year,” said Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, Additional General Manager, Public Relations (Jan Sampark), Maha Metro.
He added that the project is unique in nature. If successful, the project could pave the way for more such experiments in using metro spaces beyond transport, even as officials maintain that, for now, this remains a one-coach concept.
“This is the only such coach available with us, and no additional units of this kind are planned as of now,” said Tambavekar.
The project will follow a licensing model, with private vendors responsible for refurbishing and operating the space. “The coaches will be given to vendors for refurbishing,” Tambavekar said. Unlike typical food kiosks at stations, the plan is to develop a sit-down restaurant offering a full menu, aimed at both commuters and visitors drawn by the novelty of dining inside a metro coach. Officials also indicated that the initiative is part of a broader plan to enhance the commuter experience.
“We intend to add more luxury services at the metro station,” he said. District Court station, which connects major metro corridors, sees consistent passenger movement throughout the day, making it suitable for such an initiative.
However, the coach has been stationed at the site since early last year. While officials maintain that the project will be operational within two months, there is currently limited visible activity at the location. The coach itself lies covered in dust.
Officials are yet to give details on the readiness of the project, the operator, and management.
(Neha Rathod is an intern with The Indian Express)