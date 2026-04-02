Dinner on tracks: Pune Metro to turn decommissioned train coach at District Court Metro station into unique restaurant

The Pune Metro coach, lying covered in dust on District Civil Court premises, that is set to be refurbished into a cafeteria. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)

Written by Neha Rathod

Pune Metro is planning to introduce a new dining concept by converting a decommissioned metro coach into a restaurant at the District Court Metro Station, to utilise its infrastructure better and boost non-fare revenue.

The project, proposed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro), is expected to become operational within the next two months, according to authorities. The coach, already stationed at the site near the Family Court area, has been placed keeping in mind the steady footfall at one of the city’s key interchange points.

The coach unit was supplied by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited, the manufacturer of Pune Metro trains, and was sourced from Kolkata. It will be refurbished into a fully air-conditioned dining space while retaining the structure and look of a metro carriage. “This initiative is part of increasing non-fare revenue for Pune Metro. It will generate approximately Rs 17.20 lakh per year,” said Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, Additional General Manager, Public Relations (Jan Sampark), Maha Metro.