Dilip Walse Patil rushes to meet Uddhav Thackeray, BJP says NCP is keen to get CM post

Moments after Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil rushed to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this afternoon, BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is keen to get the chief ministerial post.

“The meeting between the Home Minister and the Chief Minister seems to be taking place for a possible exchange of portfolios. NCP is keen to get the chief ministerial post. This was being discussed during the state legislature session,” Mungantaniwar told a Marathi news channel.

Mungantiwar said Shiv Sena is eyeing the Home Minister’s portfolio so that it could take “vindictive” actions against the BJP. “Why does the Sena want the Home Minister’s post? It doesn’t want the post to ensure law order in the state nor does it want to protect the women or take action against the mafia indulging in illegal acts. The Sena wants the Home Minister’s post so that it can play vendetta politics,” he said.

Complimenting NCP, Mungantiwar said, “The NCP has every reason to feel proud because its Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil is not indulging in vendetta politics. The Sena might not be happy with the Home Minister but people are appreciating his action.”

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said the Maharashtra Home Ministry needs to be efficient and strong. “The actions of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate are an attack on the Maharashtra Home Ministry. There is a need to make the Home Ministry strong. I am going to meet the CM in this connection,” he said.

Reacting to the BJP leader’s claim, NCP leader Amol Mitkari said, “The claim that there is a kind of exchange offer going on between NCP and Sena is ridiculous. This at best can be described as an April Fool’s joke and nothing beyond that. BJP is a party known for spreading lies, therefore people should not take its claim seriously. All is well in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.”