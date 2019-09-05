Digital training centre for teachers, students launched in Pimpri

Mayor Rahul Jadhav inaugurated a digital training and resource centre, established to ensure digital literacy of teachers and students of PCMC schools, at the Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Primary School in Pimpri on Wednesday.

The centre was developed by the education department of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in collaboration with Alfa Laval India Pvt Ltd, and will be implemented through the NGO Y4D Foundation.

Advertising

Speaking at the inauguration, officials of the PCMC and Alfa Laval India said the centre will provide teachers and students with the latest versions of softwares and help young tech enthusiasts gain a better understanding of technology.

“Digital literacy plays an important role in empowering citizens,” said Jadhav. “As we become a smart city, we need people to be equipped with skills related to IT to fulfill this dream.”

Anantha Padmanabhan, President —India, Middle East and Africa Cluster and Managing Director of Alfa Laval India said that this initiative comes under the CSR initiatives taken by Alfa Laval India Private Ltd. “Our common ambition is that this academic platform will strengthen the teachers’ position in PCMC schools and will ensure quality digitial education to the students.”