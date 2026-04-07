Digital arrest fraud: 77-yr-old forced to mortgage heirloom ornaments, loses Rs 1.6 cr

A 77-year-old woman from Pune lost Rs 1.6 crore in a span of seven days after she was targeted in a digital arrest fraud and coerced into taking a loan against her family heirloom of gold ornaments to continue paying fraudsters who posed as officers of Mumbai Police, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and sent her fake letters that claimed to be from the Supreme Court and Ministry of Finance to swindle her.

A First Information Report was registered at Cyber crime police station of Pune by the 77-year-old resident of Kothrud area. On March 3, she received a call from an unidentified number who introduced himself as an officer of a fictitious data protection agency. The fraudster claimed that the complainant’s identity had been stolen and transactions of Rs 200 crore were detected on accounts that had been opened using stolen identity. Minutes later, another fraudster claiming to be an officer of Colaba police station of Mumbai police said an FIR had been registered against the complainant and her name had been flagged in an anti-terror investigation.