Digital arrest fraud: On video call, retd Army mechanic made to go to bank, liquidate Rs 26L

In an act of coercion in digital arrest fraud, a 66-year-old retired Army mechanic was forced to walk to a bank while remaining on a video call, where he was forced into liquidating two fixed deposits of Rs 26 lakh — his entire life savings — and transfer the smae to mule accounts and was even instructed to use farming as a pretext for bank officials.

A First Information Report was registered at Vishrantwadi police station by a 66-year-old civilian defence employee who retired in 2020 as a mechanic from the Army Base Workshop in Pune. On February 11, he received a video call from a Cyber fraudster who identified himself as a “Colaba Crime Branch” officer from Mumbai. The fraudster, who was wearing a uniform and even had police flags on his table, told the complainant that as many as 20 criminal cases had been registered against him. The fraudster manipulated the victim into sharing details of his savings and deposits claiming it was required for the process.