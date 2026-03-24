Youth booked for flying drone in restricted defence area in Dighi

Police said guards at the Dighi Magazine Depot spotted the accused flying a drone in the restricted defence area around 6.34 pm on March 21. (File Photo)

An offence has been registered against a 20-year-old youth for allegedly flying a drone in a restricted defence area in Dighi on the evening of March 21.

Police identified the accused as Sagar Dharmaji Vitkar (20), a resident of Bhosari.

A 52-year-old staffer of the Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Dighi police station in Pimpri Chinchwad.

According to a press release issued on Monday, police have booked the accused under sections 223 (disobedience of orders issued by a lawfully empowered public servant), 329(3) (criminal trespass), and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).