Youth booked for flying drone in restricted defence area in Dighi

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
An offence has been registered against a 20-year-old youth for allegedly flying a drone in a restricted defence area in Dighi on the evening of March 21.
Police identified the accused as Sagar Dharmaji Vitkar (20), a resident of Bhosari.
A 52-year-old staffer of the Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Dighi police station in Pimpri Chinchwad.
According to a press release issued on Monday, police have booked the accused under sections 223 (disobedience of orders issued by a lawfully empowered public servant), 329(3) (criminal trespass), and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police said guards at the Dighi Magazine Depot spotted the accused flying a drone in the restricted defence area around 6.34 pm on March 21. The guards nabbed him and informed the police.
Police detained Vitkar for inquiry and later released him after issuing a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Police said the Dighi Magazine Depot is a high-security military establishment. Senior Police Inspector Pramod Wagh of Dighi police station said, “The accused is a student. He recently purchased a drone. He entered the defence area without any permission to fly the drone. We questioned him thoroughly. The drone crashed in the defence area. He has not done any video recording or photography using the drone. There was no sabotage.”
“The defence personnel have recovered the drone and would be handing it over to the police. Further investigation is on,” Wagh added.