‘Difficult emotional journey’: Pune girl becomes topper among female candidates in JEE (Advanced)

Arohi Deshpande from Pune emerged the topper among female candidates in the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), results of which were announced on Monday.

Arohi, who secured an All India Rank of 77, said that the JEE (Advanced) is an emotional journey and it is difficult to stay on path.

She told The Indian Express, “JEE is not just about studying. It’s also a mental and emotional journey. It’s difficult to keep on that path, constantly studying and doing your work diligently. You will face a lot of downs. But you don’t have to feel bad or let it affect you. Many times I got low marks in practice tests, but I used them as learning opportunities.”