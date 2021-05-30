Differential pricing in Covid tests: Nagpur hospital asked patients to pay Rs 10 lakh

The note issued by NMC’s Additional Commissioner Jalaj Sharma said, “Radiance Hospital had reportedly charged different amounts for same test from 92 patients admitted in its Covid ward." (Representative Image)

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has directed a city hospital to refund a sum of over Rs 10 Lakh to 92 patients, accusing it of having charged different amounts from different patients for the same Covid-19 test.

In addition, action will be initiated against the private hospital under sections of Epidemic and Disaster Management Acts and Maharashtra Essential Services Amendment Act, among others, a press note said.

The note issued by NMC’s Additional Commissioner Jalaj Sharma said, “Radiance Hospital had reportedly charged different amounts for same test from 92 patients admitted in its Covid ward. The NMC had served the hospital with a letter on May 20 seeking explanation about the variable rates. The hospital didn’t respond to the letter. The NMC then constituted a committee to cross-check the allegations.”

In its report on May 25, the committee confirmed the allegations. “After concurring with the committee’s report, I have directed the hospital to refund Rs 10,32,243 to the patients concerned or their relatives within seven days of the receipt of the NMC order,” Sharma added in the press note.

The note further said action will be initiated against the hospital under sections of Epidemic and Disaster Management Acts and Maharashtra Essential Services Amendment Act, Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act, Bombay Public Trust Act and other related Acts.