Different ages, many stories, same spirit

The wari is said to be one of the biggest and oldest pilgrimages. The wari is said to be one of the biggest and oldest pilgrimages.

(Written by Shivani Deshmukh)

Every year, thousands of devotees across all ages walk about 250 kms to complete the annual Pandharpur Wari.

The wari is said to be one of the biggest and oldest pilgrimages.

Undeterred by the weather, personal problems and physical ailments, the warkaris march as one to maintain the over 800-year-old tradition.

One such participant is 62-year-old Sakubai from Kolhapur. “There is no pain as such while walking…but my legs, knees and back ache when I sit.” Asked why she was participating despite the pain, she said, “I have been doing this for 11 years. No matter how much it hurts, I love being a part of the tradition…”

Sandeep (25) from Raigadh, who was spotted playing taal, said, “I am doing this for the first time. My mother, who passed away three months ago, always wanted me to participate, which is why I am here,”

“The devotees here are driven by faith…and nothing else. There are so many elderly people here who have been

doing this pilgrimage for the last 40 years or so. All of them are so enthusiastic…sometimes, I get tired and rest but they don’t,” he added.

Another participant, 56-year-old Panduranga Nalawade, said, “My wife fell very sick eight months ago and I think it was because I could not attend this pilgrimage last year. This is why I have sworn to bring my entire family to the pilgrimage if she gets well.”

“This will be my eighth wari. It has been a very good experience. All of the arrangements are usually made for us beforehand,” he added while clutching his 7-year-old grandson in his right hand and his 48-year-old partially paralysed brother by his left .

About the arrangements along the route, several warkaris said they were satisfied. “All the arrangements for food and water are good,” said 70-year-old Ramdas Jagtap, who has been participating in the pilgrimage for the last 45 years. “Usually, the head of our dhindi (a group of devotees) takes care of everything. We don’t have to worry,” he added.

While last year saw a decline in the number of participants due to demonetisation, almost double the number of people have participated this year, said Rekha Narkhadkar (42). The weather has been mostly cloudy and the overall mood of the pilgrimage has been upbeat, she added.plan to make the initiative a great success,” said Gupta.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App