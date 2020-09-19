Died in line of duty in Ladakh: Last rites of soldier performed with military honours at native village in Satara

A tweet in Marathi from Maharashtra CM's Office said, “Brave son of Patan taluka in Satara, Sachin Jadhav attained martyrdom while serving at Ladakh in the line of duty. Not just Maharashtra but the entire country is proud of the supreme sacrifice he made...”

Last rites of Army soldier Naik Sachin Jadhav, who lost his life in the line of duty in Eastern Ladakh sector on September 16, were performed with full military honours at his native village in Patan tehsil of Satara on Saturday.

Jadhav, who hailed from Dusale village in Patan tehsil, is survived by his parents, wife, two children and a brother. While his father has retired from the Army, his brother is a serving soldier. Officials from Satara Zilla Sainik Welfare Office said that the last rites were performed at Dusale village at 12 pm on Saturday with military honours while adhering to Covid safety norms. Jadhav was 38 and was serving with 111 Engineer Regiment of the Corps of Engineers of the Army.

Earlier, wreath-laying ceremonies were held at Pune and Satara to pay respects to the Jadhav. A tweet from Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Army read, “Lt Gen CP Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief and all ranks of Southern Command salute Naik Jadhav Sachin Sambhaji of 111 Engineer Regiment who attained martyrdom on September 16 while being deployed along LAC in Eastern Ladakh and offers condolence to the family of braveheart at Satara.”

A tweet in Marathi from Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office said, “Brave son of Patan taluka in Satara, Sachin Jadhav attained martyrdom while serving at Ladakh in the line of duty. Not just Maharashtra but the entire country is proud of the supreme sacrifice he made. We stand with his family and pay respects to him.”

