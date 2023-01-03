Demonetisation verdict: Did Indians get Rs 15 lakh in their accounts, asks Cong’s Satej Patil

"Did hundreds of people lose their lives standing in bank queues? Yes...,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Satej Patil on Monday asked the Supreme Court whether the desired outcome of nipping black money with the imposement of demonetisation has been achieved. His remarks came after a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the central government’s decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations six years ago.

“We respect the Supreme Court’s decision on demonetisation. However, it must be emphasised that the SC order has upheld the process of demonetisation, and not the outcome. Was the desired outcome of nipping black money achieved? No. Did Indians get Rs 15 lakh in their accounts? No,” said the former minister of state for home during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime in a press release. “Did hundreds of people lose their lives standing in bank queues? Yes…,” he said.