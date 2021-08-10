Pune: DIAT, SETS hold joint workshop on quantum security, FPGA

Quantum Key Distribution is one of the most advanced areas for secure communication and is a challenging technology for many countries.

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Pune, and Society for Electronic Transactions and Security (SETS), Chennai, are jointly conducting a workshop from August 9 to 14 on Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) and post-processing for Quantum Key Distribution (QKD).

Quantum Key Distribution is one of the most advanced areas for secure communication and is a challenging technology for many countries. Post-processing of data using innovative FPGA techniques is an essential requirement for deriving usable information from QKD. This one-week workshop is being attended by over 30 participants who are in the area of quantum technology, followed by the hands-on training and discussions in the developments of QKD.

In an important milestone for defence technology in December last year, QKD technology developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had undergone trials between two laboratories in Hyderabad where the quantum technology-based security was validated for a range of 12 km over a fibre optic channel.

