DIAT launches first company on campus

The DIAT, a deemed-to-be university of Defence Research and Development Organisation under the Ministry of Defence has started entrepreneurship and start-up programmes through its IIC policy.

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) has launched the first company on campus under its Innovation and Incubation Centre (IIC).

The company mainly works on development of bio-medical devices, drug delivery vehicles and advanced sensors and will be using tools from nanotechnology, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

As an initiative, the IIC-DIAT hosted its first company, ‘Navyukti Innovations Private Limited’, on campus. The company is led by Prof Sangeeta Kale from the DIAT along with medical professionals, market experts, and some institute alumni. The company was formally inaugurated by DIAT Vice Chancellor, Dr CP Ramanarayanan, last week.

A press statement from the institute stated, “DIAT has meticulously framed IIC policy, and is promoting their faculty and alumni to launch their start-up companies in the DIAT campus. The idea is to develop indigenous solutions for various technological challenges within the country and to contribute to the Government of India’s ambitious Atmanirbhar Bharat project.”

At the inauguration, Ramanarayanan said, “Under the IIC-DIAT policy, our endeavor will be to establish and promote entrepreneurship and start-up centres in the field of futuristic technologies, in addition to Defence technology. It also aims to engage students, research scholars and faculty of the Institute in the IIC activities.”

