DIAT, C-DAC ink MoU for development of quantum computers

Defence Institue of Advanced Technology (DIAT) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to collaborate for development of quantum computers. This was done as a part of Tech Fest 2021 of the C-DAC during a session on quantum computing.

DIAT is a research and academic institution under the Department of Defence Research and Development (DD R&D) and C-DAC is the premier research and development organisation of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Both are located in Pune.

DRDO Chairman and Secretary, DD R&D, Dr G Satheesh Reddy said DIAT and C-DAC coming together would result in meaningful collaboration towards the realisation of quantum computers in the country. Dr Hemant Darbari, director general, C-DAC, expressed his hope over the initiative and said, as the first super computer of India came out of Pune, the quantum computer will follow the suit.

DIAT Vice-Chancellor Dr CP Ramanarayanan said it is very important to make India “future-ready” and successful development of quantum computers for civil and defence application is an essential step towards that. A large number of senior officers from DRDO, MeitY, Department of Science and Technology, and other participants were present virtually during the event.

Various facilities of the DRDO are currently working on different quantum technology-based applications.

Quantum technologies concern the study, control and manipulation of quantum principle-based systems with the goal of achieving information processing, secure communication and superior sensors beyond the limits of the classical systems. It is a deeply interdisciplinary field, lying in the cross-over of areas such as quantum physics, condensed matter physics, computer science, mathematics and electrical and electronics engineering.

In December 2020, in a key milestone in for quantum technology in India, DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory for Quantum Technologies, a DRDO facility based in Mumbai, developed a quantum random number generator, which has the ability to detect random quantum events and convert those into a stream of binary digits.