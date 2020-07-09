Diabetic patient dead due to non avalibility of bed: Anant Dudhane family seeks action against private hospitals

“I want action against these hospitals so as to ensure that no other family faces such a tragedy,” said Anant Dudhane. (Representational) “I want action against these hospitals so as to ensure that no other family faces such a tragedy,” said Anant Dudhane. (Representational)

Anant Dudhane, brother of Tanaji Dudhane, an elderly diabetic patient who died on Saturday after he could not find a vacant ICU bed in the city’s private hospitals, has approached Pune City Police, seeking filing of FIR against all private hospitals.

“… Despite having all facilities at their end, the hospitals were negligent in denying treatment to my brother. My brother was given no treatment despite his deteroritating health. These private hospitals are responsible for his death. Therefore, I request you to file an FIR against them,” said Anant Dudhane in a complaint letter submitted to Police Commissioner K Ventakesham. A copy of the letter has also been forwarded to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

“I want action against these hospitals so as to ensure that no other family faces such a tragedy,” said Dudhane.

