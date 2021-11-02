Diabetes Support Network India selected for Facebook Accelerator Programme

Diabetes Support Network India, a Facebook community run by the Blue Circle Diabetes Foundation, has become the first Indian group related to the lifestyle disease to be selected for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Programme which focuses on helping leaders harness community power to turn ideas into action.

During the eight-month programme, 131 participants spread over nine regions across the world will receive mentorship, early access to all new Facebook products and funding of up to $50,000 to invest in initiatives that extend their community’s positive impact.

Diabetes Support Network India is one of the 13 winning communities from the first-ever India cohort that had over 13,000 applications. “Blue Circle Diabetes Foundation is absolutely thrilled to be part of the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Programme. This recognition is not only for our team but for every single member of Diabetes Support Network India, our growing and vibrant Facebook family of people and families living with various types of diabetes. We are a safe space for people or caregivers living with any kind of diabetes to come together, learn and share experiences,” Nupur Lalvani, founder director Blue Circle Diabetes Foundation told The Indian Express. Lalvani is also a certified diabetes educator and has been living with type-1 diabetes for the past 26 years.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, India is home to over 77 million diabetics, the second highest in the world. Blue Circle Diabetes Foundation is a volunteer-led, registered non-profit organisation and support group that works in diabetes awareness and advocacy. It is the largest patient-led diabetes community and support group in India that welcomes people with type-1 diabetes, type-2 diabetes and gestational diabetes.

It aims to educate, engage and empower people with diabetes to live happy, healthy lives. It also aims to address the lack of access and to bust myths and stigma associated with the condition.

World Diabetes Day is marked on November 14 every year, which is the birthday of Sir Fredrick Banting who co-discovered insulin and won the Nobel Prize for the same. This year also marks 100 years of the discovery.