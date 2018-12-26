DHE Pune, DTE Mumbai to take action against ‘fake’ institutions

The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education has granted the status of “competent authority” to the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Pune, and Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Mumbai, to investigate “fake” institutions under the Maharashtra Unauthorised Institutions and Unauthorised Courses of Study in Agriculture, Animal and Fishery Sciences, Health Sciences, Higher, Technical and Vocational Education (Prohibition) Act, 2013.

The department issued a resolution on Tuesday, following an increase in complaints against “bogus” universities and educational institutions.

In 2013, the state government introduced the act to prevent the rise of “bogus” educational institutions that duped students of their money and by presenting fake degrees.

Over the past two years, the state has witnessed an increase in the number of “fake” educational institutes and universities. Despite complaints, the authorities had failed to curb the rise of such institutions. In the wake of allegations against regional authorities for stalling or hindering the investigation, the state government has granted DHE and DTE to investigate and act against the accused in such cases.