Dhanori resident held with cocaine worth Rs 10.4 lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Pune City Police’s crime branch has arrested a man and seized cocaine worth Rs 10.42 lakh from his possession.

Police have identified the 34-year-old accused as Akhtar Shaikh, a resident of Pune’s Dhanori and a native of Bihar.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team headed by senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad laid a trap near Konark Nagar residential complex in Viman Nagar area on Thursday and intercepted Shaikh’s car. Police searched his vehicle and recovered 52.1 gm of cocaine worth Rs 10.42 lakh from his possession. Police have also seized cash, cellphones and his car.

An FIR has been registered at the Vimantal police station under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Suspecting that the alleged drug peddler had plans to sell the cocaine to his customers in Pune, police said that a further investigation is underway to find out how he procured the contraband.

According to a press release issued on Friday, the ANC since January 2022 has recovered contraband worth Rs 5.35 crore from 92 accused arrested from different locations in separate cases. This includes seizure of marijuana worth Rs 70.01 lakh, opium of Rs 9.91 lakh, mephedrone of Rs 1.84 crore, cocaine of Rs 2.65 crore, brown sugar worth Rs 58.3 lakh, MDMA of Rs 1.1 lakh, and charas of Rs 1.81 lakh.