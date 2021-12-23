Maharashtra: Dhaniya growers in Latur enter north Indian markets, double their income

For the past three years, coriander growers in Latur have more than doubled their income in the June-October season by accessing the markets of north India during the rainy season, when they are deprived of fresh kitchen staple, instead of the Nagpur, Pune or Mumbai markets.

While the north Indian markets did fetch a premium due to lack of local produce, growers in Latur earlier could not access it due to the herb’s highly perishable nature.

Jabbar Sayyad, director of RJS Farmers Producer Company (FPC), explained that the entry into the north Indian market occurred when the growers decided to hire the pre-cooling facility of the Maharashtra Sate Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) and the refigerated vans of the agriculture department. “These two steps helped us increase the shelf life of the herb and so, we were able to send our produce to north Indian markets at a premium,” he said.

Fresh dhaniya has a year-long presence in Indian kitchens with farmers harvesting a fresh crop every 35 days. But in the rainy season, north Indian producers generally do not grow the herb and it is mostly growers from Latur and South India who cultivate then. Sayyad explained that dhaniya is taken as an intercrop in Latur between two raised beds of soyabean with the herb not requiring much fertiliser input. “However, market access was a problem given that our produce could only go to Nagpur, Pune or Mumbai. Wastage was high and during harvest time, limited markets meant prices crashed to around Rs 10 per kg,” he said.

Three years ago when the FPC was formed, Sayyad and other directors decided to pre-cool the herb and send it in refrigerated vans. “Given our limited access, we were often at the mercy of traders who at times quoted prices as low as Rs 5 per kg. With out collective power as an FPC, we managed to hire the pre-cooling facility and increase the shelf life. Markets in north India like Delhi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Kolkata became accessible and we ourselves made the links,” he said.

Their initial experience in entering these new markets was not very successful as transport in non-refrigerated vans saw high wastage. Soon, the FPC managed to get a refrigerated van of the Maharashtra State Horticulture and Medicinal Board, which reduced wastage. “During the rainy season, we send as much as 20 tonnes of dhaniya across the country and our farmers command prices as high as Rs 50-60 per kg,” he added. The FPC has plans to increase production and access more

markets.

Uday Deshmukh, project manager of the Board, said value addition in any form increases income of farmers. “Such examples help farmers access new markets and command better prices,” he said. The Board is working closely with farmers to ensure such growth is replicated in other parts of the state, Deshmukh said.