Dhananjay Mahadik confident of winning BJP’s third seat in Rajya Sabha

Former Loksabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik has said that he was confident that he would be elected to the Rajya Sabha after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced him as one of their candidates for the June 10 election to the upperhouse of Parliament.

“Besides our surplus votes, we have the support of independents as well. We have some 32 votes with us right now. We need 10 more votes and the party will do the needful,” Mahadik told The Indian Express on Monday.

When asked whether he had sought the Rajya Sabha seat, the former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP from Kolhapur said: “The announcement of my name has not come as a surprise as there were 18 names which the state unit had sent to Delhi. My name was among the 18.”

Besides Mahadik, the BJP on Sunday announced Piyush Goyal and Anil Bonde for “two sure-shot seats” as its candidates. “The party has 106 (105) MLAs. To get elected to Rajya Sabha, a candidate needs the votes of 42 MLAs. The BJP will therefore have two sure-shot seats. The remaining 22 will then go in favour of the third candidate,” said BJP leader Sarang Kamtekar.

With the BJP picking Mahadik, the third seat will see a contest between two leaders who are both from Kolhapur. The Shiv Sena has already fielded Sanjay Pawar, the party’s Kolhapur district chief.

Before picking Pawar, the Sena had earlier offered the seat to former MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje if he joined the party. However, Sambhajiraje refused to accept the condition of joining the party and backed out of the polls after initially deciding to contest independently.

In all, six candidates will get elected to Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. The BJP can get two candidates elected, while the Congress (44 MLAs), the NCP (54 MLAs) and the Shiv Sena (55 MLAs) have the numbers to get one candidate each elected.

The Shiv Sena has been claiming that it would win the third seat hands down. “The NCP, the Congress and Shiv Sena as per their strengths will get one seat each. The surplus votes of each party collectively come to 27. We have the support of independents and smaller parties which can ensure the victory of our third candidate,” said Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

Raut said 11 smaller parties have aligned with the MVA. “The 11 smaller parties have 16 votes. These smaller parties have been loyal to the MVA,” he said.

Raut added: “The possibility of horse-trading in the Rajya Sabha polls can not be denied. But in the interest of Maharashtra, parties should avoid this and ensure that no horse-trading takes place.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Pankaja Munde, who had lost the 2019 Legislative Assembly elections from Beed, on Monday said that she was not disappointed to not feature in the list of Rajya Sabha nominees. “No, I am not disappointed…,” she said. The possibility of Munde being nominated was being speculated as party leader Devendra Fadnavis had tweeted that she was capable of holding any post.