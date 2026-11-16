‘People want clarity’: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis asks Amit Shah to expedite Ajit plane crash probe

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said he had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the investigation into the plane crash that killed former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, stating that the report should be made public at the earliest to address questions and suspicions surrounding the incident among people in Maharashtra.

Speaking at a ceremony to unveil a bust of Ajit Pawar at the Pune Zilla Parishad, Fadnavis said that nearly 10 months had passed since the crash and that a detailed investigation was underway, involving representatives from the United States and other countries. He said Shah had assured him that he would personally look into the matter to ensure that the investigation report was released as soon as possible.

“Following the untimely passing of Ajit Pawar, there are questions among the common people of Maharashtra about whether it was an accident or whether someone was behind it. People want clarity and the truth to come out. I have requested Amit Shah to ensure that the investigation report is released as soon as possible,” Fadnavis said.

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He added that the findings would help establish whether the incident was merely an accident or whether someone was responsible for it. “If someone is involved, we should be able to hang them. And if it was a mere accident, the anger among the people of Maharashtra should at least be eased,” he said.

Fadnavis said Ajit Pawar’s presence had been a strong support for the state government and that his absence was particularly felt amid the prevailing drought conditions in parts of Maharashtra. “If he were here, he might have fought this battle against drought very well,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the unveiling of Ajit Pawar’s bust at the Pune Zilla Parishad, an institution with which the late leader had a long association. Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the bust in the presence of Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, Ministers Chandrakant Patil and Dattatray Bharne, Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan, among others.

Recalling Ajit Pawar’s contribution to the Pune Zilla Parishad, Fadnavis said he had played a significant role in shaping the institution’s functioning and that seven to eight leaders had emerged from the organisation under his guidance.

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Describing him as a disciplined leader with a strong understanding of administration and a visionary outlook, Fadnavis said Ajit Pawar was known for his straightforward approach and firm convictions.

“If he believed in something, he would stand firmly behind it. If he disagreed, he would make his stand equally clear,” Fadnavis said.

Highlighting his administrative capabilities, Fadnavis said that even while presenting several state budgets as Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar had maintained fiscal discipline despite challenging economic circumstances. He also emphasised the late leader’s focus on the proper utilisation of public funds, quality of work and ensuring that development projects achieved their intended outcomes.

Recalling his work routine, Fadnavis said, “Ajit Pawar would be ready for work by 6 am and begin official duties by 7 am, often reaching the state secretariat by 8 am to ensure that files and other matters were cleared promptly.”

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“Sometimes, we would joke about what would happen to our officers and whether they would have to work for 24 hours. Ajitdada would start working early in the morning, I would begin my work after him, while Eknath Shinde would work late into the night. Ajitdada never compromised on his discipline, something rarely seen in politics,” he said.

Fadnavis added that Ajit Pawar’s influence could be seen in several development projects across Maharashtra. While he appeared stern, he had deep affection for those close to him and was always willing to stand by them, he said.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who was also present at the event, while talking to the media, said, “Ajit Pawar had made significant contributions to the development of Pune and Maharashtra.” Recalling his association with the Pune Zilla Parishad as the district’s guardian minister, she said he shared a close bond with the institution and the people associated with it. “I thank the Pune Zilla Parishad for building his bust,” Sule said.

When asked about the absence of senior NCP leaders, including Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, among others, Sule said she had attended the programme as a guest and was unaware of the reasons for their absence.

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Minister Dattatray Bharne, speaking to reporters after the ceremony, also said that the confusion surrounding the plane crash should be cleared soon and that the actual reason behind the incident should be made known to the public.

Asked about the absence of senior NCP leaders, Bharne said, “The programme was organised by the Pune Zilla Parishad and was not a state-level event. The Zilla Parishad president and members had invited political leaders from Pune,” he said.