Devendra Fadnavis strongest political leader in Maharashtra: Chandrakant Patil

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is the strongest political leader in Maharashtra, said Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil Tuesday.

“Those who thought they are bigger than any other leader in Maharashtra have been given a befitting reply by Devendra Fadnavis,” said Patil during the launch of a Marathi book on Fadnavis in Pune.

Patil, the guardian minister of Pune, said one leader in Maharashtra was scared about the popularity of Fadnavis. “And that is why he stopped touring the country,” he said without naming the rival politician.

“Fadnavis has built such a reputation that no one can ‘manage’ him. And that is the reason why he brought the BJP back to power in Maharashtra. He is a multi-faceted personality. One important trait of his is that he has never withdrawn a statement after making it,” he added.

BJP city chief Jagdish Mulik, MLA Bhimrao Takir and BJP women’s wing national chief Medha Kulkarni were also present.