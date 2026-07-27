Uddhav Sena favours Fadnavis, Shinde camp backs Shrikant Shinde for Education Ministry

Backing Fadnavis as the Education Minister, Raut said, ''Fadnavis is an ideal candidate to become the Education Minister at this point of time.''

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
4 min readPuneJul 27, 2026 08:09 PM IST
Uddhav Sena favours Fadnavis, Shinde camp backs Shrikant Shinde for Education Ministry Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, right, with party leader Sanjay Raut, left, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray during a joint press conference at Matoshree, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
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While the Modi Government has roped in Prahlad Joshi as the Education Minister in place of Dharmendra Pradhan, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is hoping that MP Shrikant Shinde would soon get the charge of the Union Education Ministry during the cabinet expansion. On the other hand, the Shiv Sena (UBT) strongly believes that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would become the Union Education Minister.

”We strongly believe that Devendra Fadnavis will become the Union Education Minister soon. Prahlad Joshi has been appointed the interim education minister. He will soon be replaced and a new Education Minister in the form of Fadnavis will take charge,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday.

Raut said no matter what Fadnavis says, he will still become the Education Minister.

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”Devendra Fadnavis says that he will stay in Maharashtra. But this is not in his hands. He is not the one who will decide where he should stay. He became the Deputy Chief Minister in 2022. Did he decide to become one? Accepting the post of Deputy Chief Minister in 2022 was not in his hands, was it? When orders were given from the top, they had to be followed.”

Raut said in BJP orders flow from Delhi, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and they need to be followed by their leaders whoever he or she may be.

”These things are not in Fadnavis’ hands at all. Where is self-respect and merit in the Bharatiya Janata Party? If the country’s Education Minister has to be chosen on merit, at this moment, Devendra Fadnavis’s name is the one being discussed in Modi’s mind,” Raut said.

Backing Fadnavis as the Education Minister, Raut said, ”Fadnavis is an ideal candidate to become the Education Minister at this point of time.”

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On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Siddesh Kadam, who heads the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, has made a strong pitch for Shrikant Shinde, son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as the Union Education Minister or Health Minister.

While speaking to the media on Sunday, Siddhesh Kadam said, ”As a Shiv Sainik, I would definitely love to see Dr. Shrikant Shinde become a Cabinet Minister at the Centre. It is our wish that he takes up the responsibility of the country’s education or health sector and contributes to the nation’s development.”

Whether it is education or health, Dr. Shrikant Shinde has the capability to efficiently manage any ministry, Kadam pointed out.

”Since he is an orthopedic surgeon (doctor) by profession, he can handle nuanced issues and challenges in the healthcare sector very effectively. Even after becoming an MP, he continued his medical practice,” he said.

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He said, “Dr. Shrikant Shinde is a third-term consecutive Member of Parliament and a true grassroots worker. Unlike Aditya Thackeray, he had no ambition to become a minister in his very first term. Shrinkant has worked hard from the ground up ever since his first term.”

Kadam said Shrikant Shinde has a very deep understanding of the problems faced by grassroots citizens and party workers. “We are confident that whatever responsibility Prime Minister Narendra Modi entrusts him with, he will fulfill it with 100% capability and loyalty.”

Reacting to Raut’s contention, BJP State spokesperson Navnath Ban said,”Who should become the Education Minister is decided by the Prime Minister. As for Devendra Fadnavis, he is Maharashtra’s chief minister.”

Fadnavis on his part has already dismissed the possibility of him becoming the Education Minister. ”I am in Nagpur today and I will be going to Mumbai. I am very much in Maharashtra,” he said on Sunday a day after returning from Delhi.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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