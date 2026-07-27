Uddhav Sena favours Fadnavis, Shinde camp backs Shrikant Shinde for Education Ministry

While the Modi Government has roped in Prahlad Joshi as the Education Minister in place of Dharmendra Pradhan, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is hoping that MP Shrikant Shinde would soon get the charge of the Union Education Ministry during the cabinet expansion. On the other hand, the Shiv Sena (UBT) strongly believes that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would become the Union Education Minister.

”We strongly believe that Devendra Fadnavis will become the Union Education Minister soon. Prahlad Joshi has been appointed the interim education minister. He will soon be replaced and a new Education Minister in the form of Fadnavis will take charge,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday.

Raut said no matter what Fadnavis says, he will still become the Education Minister.

”Devendra Fadnavis says that he will stay in Maharashtra. But this is not in his hands. He is not the one who will decide where he should stay. He became the Deputy Chief Minister in 2022. Did he decide to become one? Accepting the post of Deputy Chief Minister in 2022 was not in his hands, was it? When orders were given from the top, they had to be followed.”

Raut said in BJP orders flow from Delhi, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and they need to be followed by their leaders whoever he or she may be.

”These things are not in Fadnavis’ hands at all. Where is self-respect and merit in the Bharatiya Janata Party? If the country’s Education Minister has to be chosen on merit, at this moment, Devendra Fadnavis’s name is the one being discussed in Modi’s mind,” Raut said.

Backing Fadnavis as the Education Minister, Raut said, ”Fadnavis is an ideal candidate to become the Education Minister at this point of time.”

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On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Siddesh Kadam, who heads the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, has made a strong pitch for Shrikant Shinde, son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as the Union Education Minister or Health Minister.

While speaking to the media on Sunday, Siddhesh Kadam said, ”As a Shiv Sainik, I would definitely love to see Dr. Shrikant Shinde become a Cabinet Minister at the Centre. It is our wish that he takes up the responsibility of the country’s education or health sector and contributes to the nation’s development.”

Whether it is education or health, Dr. Shrikant Shinde has the capability to efficiently manage any ministry, Kadam pointed out.

”Since he is an orthopedic surgeon (doctor) by profession, he can handle nuanced issues and challenges in the healthcare sector very effectively. Even after becoming an MP, he continued his medical practice,” he said.

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He said, “Dr. Shrikant Shinde is a third-term consecutive Member of Parliament and a true grassroots worker. Unlike Aditya Thackeray, he had no ambition to become a minister in his very first term. Shrinkant has worked hard from the ground up ever since his first term.”

Kadam said Shrikant Shinde has a very deep understanding of the problems faced by grassroots citizens and party workers. “We are confident that whatever responsibility Prime Minister Narendra Modi entrusts him with, he will fulfill it with 100% capability and loyalty.”

Reacting to Raut’s contention, BJP State spokesperson Navnath Ban said,”Who should become the Education Minister is decided by the Prime Minister. As for Devendra Fadnavis, he is Maharashtra’s chief minister.”

Fadnavis on his part has already dismissed the possibility of him becoming the Education Minister. ”I am in Nagpur today and I will be going to Mumbai. I am very much in Maharashtra,” he said on Sunday a day after returning from Delhi.