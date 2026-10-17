‘Plot to gain power through anarchy exposed’: Fadnavis targets Opposition

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Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Opposition leaders were protesting against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls because they wanted a ‘regime change’.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Devendra Fadnavis Opposition protest SIR CECDevendra Fadnavis alleged that Opposition leaders spoke of a ‘regime change’ because they could not come to power through elections. (File Photo)
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the Opposition’s plan to gain power by spreading anarchy in the country has finally been exposed.

Fadnavis was referring to lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan’s remark in which he suggested that a “regime change” is the idea driving the protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh’s resignation.

“Since they (Opposition) see no possibility whatsoever of winning through democratic means using the votes of eligible voters, that ‘truth’ came out of their mouth. Their plot to gain power by spreading anarchy in the country has finally been exposed,” Fadnavis said in a social media post.

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc have been protesting against CEC Kumar and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Also Read | ‘Regime change’? ‘No, game over bro’: Congress, BJP’s war of phrases

‘No alternative to SIR for democracy’

“Why don’t they want SIR? Because they want to change the ‘regime’. They speak of ‘regime change’ only because they lack the chance to come to power through elections! They want to overthrow the government, but not through democratic means; opposing SIR is merely an excuse. The real opposition is to democracy itself; the real opposition is to the eligible votes of you and me; now we must decide whether we want democracy or those talking about ‘regime change’? There is no alternative to SIR for democracy,” Fadnavis said.

However, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had distanced himself from Bhushan’s statement. “We are not saying that we want to change the government or make any changes in the government. Our only demand is that the chief election commissioner who tampered with the election process, rejected the votes of two commissioners, and threw the Supreme Court’s directives into the dustbin should be removed from office. Furthermore, a new chief election commissioner should be selected in a transparent manner,” he had said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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