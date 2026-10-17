‘Plot to gain power through anarchy exposed’: Fadnavis targets Opposition

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the Opposition’s plan to gain power by spreading anarchy in the country has finally been exposed.

Fadnavis was referring to lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan’s remark in which he suggested that a “regime change” is the idea driving the protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh’s resignation.

“Since they (Opposition) see no possibility whatsoever of winning through democratic means using the votes of eligible voters, that ‘truth’ came out of their mouth. Their plot to gain power by spreading anarchy in the country has finally been exposed,” Fadnavis said in a social media post.

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc have been protesting against CEC Kumar and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.