‘Egoistic behaviour’: Devendra Fadnavis hits out at MVA govt for deboarding governor from state-owned plane

Fadanvis said those in power should realise that the airplane is not their private property but of the state government. (File)

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis Thursday hit out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state for denying permission to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to travel in a state-owned plane and later deboarding him before taking the flight.

According to sources, the governor’s office had on Wednesday written to the state government, asking to avail the state-owned airplane for the governor’s travel to Uttarakhand. However, the state government did not respond to the communication.

Later, when the governor boarded the flight, he was made to get off the plane due to lack of permission, Fadnavis claimed.

“The MVA behaviour is egoistic. It is only due to their ego that such incident has taken place. It’s a black moment in the state’s history,” Fadnavis told reporters.

The governor is the supreme authority in the state and constitutionally appoints government in the state, he said.

Those in power should realise that the airplane is not their private property but of the state government, Fadnavis said.

“It was completely wrong to make the governor step down of the flight,” he added.