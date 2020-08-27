Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar to share dais for inauguration of PMC’s Covid care facility tomorrow

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will share the dais in Pune on Friday during the inauguration of a 314-bed Covid care centre in Baner. The Centre has been set up by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), with financial help from the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of various agencies and foundations.

“The Baner facility will be inaugurated on Friday. Leader of opposition Devendra Fadanavis and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil would be present at the function, which will be chaired by the deputy chief minister,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The BJP is the ruling party in the PMC while Pawar is the guardian minister of Pune district.

The joint appearance of the two leaders will be watched closely on Friday, which takes place months after political high drama in November last year, when they had joined hands in a bid to form the state government but failed to garner support from the requisite number of MLAs.

The NCP, Shiv Sena and the Congress later came together to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the CM.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd