‘Why was Devendra Fadnavis afraid of his arrest…in which case?’: ‘Saamana’ hits back at Maharashtra deputy CM

Two days after Devendra Fadnavis reiterated that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra had given a ‘supari’ (contract) to police officers to arrest and jail him, the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana sought to know on Wednesday why the deputy chief minister was afraid of being arrested and in which case he had feared arrest.

“Devendra Fadnavis is repeatedly saying that the MVA government was going to arrest him and the chief minister had given oral consent for it. For some time now, Fadnavis has been resorting to blatant lies and this does not suit the Sangh culture,” the paper said in its editorial on Wednesday.

“Fadnavis was the state Opposition leader and former chief minister. He was leading 105 MLAs. Why did such a leader harbour fear of his arrest,” the paper asked.

The paper said Fadnavis should clarify in which case he feared arrest. “Fadnavis should clarify as to which case he feared arrest. What connection he has with the case and what happened to the case? If he had clarified about the case, then the confusion would have been cleared,” the paper said.

The paper said the real truth is that the phone tapping of prominent leaders of the MVA took place when Fadnavis was the chief minister (from 2014-2019). “The phone tapping was by controversial police officer Rashmi Shukla. Cases were then filed against Shukla at Pune and Colaba police stations. The phone tapping was done illegally. Those whose phones were tapped were in the Opposition parties. Their names were mentioned as terrorists and leaders of criminal gangs and it was said that they indulged in anti-national acts,” the paper said. “A proposal was prepared and got approved by the home department. At that time, Devendra Fadnavis himself was the home minister. If this is not a crime, then what is? Fadnavis should himself set the record straight,” it added.

The paper said since this case came under the home ministry, investigating officers went to Fadnavis’ residence and respectfully registered his statement. “Where was the need to make a big issue out of this?” the paper said.