scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

‘Why was Devendra Fadnavis afraid of his arrest…in which case?’: ‘Saamana’ hits back at Maharashtra deputy CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra of giving a ‘contract’ to police officers to arrest and jail him

Devendra Fadnavis Saamana“Fadnavis was the state Opposition leader and former chief minister. He was leading 105 MLAs. Why did such a leader harbour fear of his arrest,” the paper asked. (File)
Listen to this article
‘Why was Devendra Fadnavis afraid of his arrest…in which case?’: ‘Saamana’ hits back at Maharashtra deputy CM
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two days after Devendra Fadnavis reiterated that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra had given a ‘supari’ (contract) to police officers to arrest and jail him, the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana sought to know on Wednesday why the deputy chief minister was afraid of being arrested and in which case he had feared arrest.

“Devendra Fadnavis is repeatedly saying that the MVA government was going to arrest him and the chief minister had given oral consent for it. For some time now, Fadnavis has been resorting to blatant lies and this does not suit the Sangh culture,” the paper said in its editorial on Wednesday.

“Fadnavis was the state Opposition leader and former chief minister. He was leading 105 MLAs. Why did such a leader harbour fear of his arrest,” the paper asked.

The paper said Fadnavis should clarify in which case he feared arrest. “Fadnavis should clarify as to which case he feared arrest. What connection he has with the case and what happened to the case? If he had clarified about the case, then the confusion would have been cleared,” the paper said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

The paper said the real truth is that the phone tapping of prominent leaders of the MVA took place when Fadnavis was the chief minister (from 2014-2019). “The phone tapping was by controversial police officer Rashmi Shukla. Cases were then filed against Shukla at Pune and Colaba police stations. The phone tapping was done illegally. Those whose phones were tapped were in the Opposition parties. Their names were mentioned as terrorists and leaders of criminal gangs and it was said that they indulged in anti-national acts,” the paper said. “A proposal was prepared and got approved by the home department. At that time, Devendra Fadnavis himself was the home minister. If this is not a crime, then what is? Fadnavis should himself set the record straight,” it added.

More from Pune

The paper said since this case came under the home ministry, investigating officers went to Fadnavis’ residence and respectfully registered his statement. “Where was the need to make a big issue out of this?” the paper said.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 10:37 IST
Next Story

ENG vs NZ: Kiwi coach defends selection of assault-accused Scott Kuggeleijn

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close