Devendra Fadnavis enters Pune today on Maha Janadesh Yatra

Launched ahead of the state assembly elections, the Maha Janadesh Yatra of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will enter Pune on Saturday evening and travel in seven of the eight assembly segments in the city.

Fadnavis had launched the roadshow in July to highlight the achievements of the BJP-led state government in the last five years. He travelled across the state to cover almost all 288 assembly segments. He had to suspend the yatra last month due to the flood situation in parts of the state and had cancelled it in flood-affected areas of western Maharashtra. The third phase had ended in Solapur in a big public rally addressed by BJP chief and Union Homg Minister Amit Shah.

Fadnavis will hold a roadshow in Pune city on Saturday evening starting from Hadapsar Assembly segment and then passing through Pune Cantonment, Parvati, Kasba Peth, Kothrud, Shivajinagar and ending in Vadgaonsheri Assembly segments.

On Sunday, he will resume the yatra and pass through Kasba Assembly segment towards Satara district via Mumbai-Banglore bypass.

Fadnavis is likely to interact with citizens and address the public during his roadshow.

In a show of strength, BJP leaders aspiring for a party ticket have put up their flex boards and hoardings across the city to welcome the chief minister. From hoarding spaces to streetlight poles, footpaths and all available places have been used by party leaders to showcase their support to Fadnavis.