Claims of lack of development funds by rebel MPs expose Mahayuti: Congress

Tiwari said that while the government speaks of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas," the ruling party's actions reveal a discriminatory attitude. (File image enhanced by AI)

The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday claimed that the defection of Sena UBT MPs into Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena citing lack of development funds exposed the ruling Mahayuti government.

Congress spokesperson Gopaldada Tiwari termed the defection made after the public had voted for them based on the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s manifesto and policies, a “betrayal and a breach of trust” with the electorate.

Tiwari said that while the government speaks of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas,” the ruling party’s actions reveal a discriminatory attitude.

By voting against the Mahayuti alliance, the electorate in theese constituencies has clearly demonstrated a preference for an alternative party and representatives to hold power, thereby fulfilling their democratic duty, he said.