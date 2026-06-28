Claims of lack of development funds by rebel MPs expose Mahayuti: Congress

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The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday claimed that the defection of Sena UBT MPs into Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena citing lack of development funds exposed the ruling Mahayuti government.
Congress spokesperson Gopaldada Tiwari termed the defection made after the public had voted for them based on the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s manifesto and policies, a “betrayal and a breach of trust” with the electorate.
Tiwari said that while the government speaks of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas,” the ruling party’s actions reveal a discriminatory attitude.
By voting against the Mahayuti alliance, the electorate in theese constituencies has clearly demonstrated a preference for an alternative party and representatives to hold power, thereby fulfilling their democratic duty, he said.
“Moreover, it is evident that the voters cast their ballots with the expectation that, even if their preferred party or candidate did not come to power, these elected representatives would diligently perform their duties: keeping the ruling party’s arbitrary governance in check, exposing corruption, and questioning those in power,” Tiwari added. said.
Tiwari warned that the Congress and the MVA alliance would not tolerate the step-motherly, vindictive, and spiteful treatment of denying development funds to the people of Maharashtra—a state that generates the highest revenue in the country.
He added that, if necessary, the people of Maharashtra would launch a civil disobedience and non-cooperation movement against the ruling alliance.