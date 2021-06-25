Developed in Pune, extended range Pinaka rocket system successfully test-fired by DRDO

DRDO said that all the mission objectives were met during the launches. The enhanced range version of Pinaka Rocket System can destroy targets at distances up to 45 km. (Twitter/DRDO)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test-fired the extended range version of indigenously-developed Pinaka rocket from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) on Thursday and Friday. The system has been developed by two Pune-based DRDO facilities.

The tests were conducted at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, during which 25 enhanced Pinaka Rockets were launched in quick succession against targets at different ranges.

DRDO said that all the mission objectives were met during the launches. The enhanced range version of Pinaka Rocket System can destroy targets at distances up to 45 km.

All the flight articles were tracked by range instruments including Telemetry, Radar and Electro Optical Tracking System deployed by DRDO facilities – Integrated Test Range (ITR) and Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE).

The rocket system has been developed jointly by Pune-based DRDO labs Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) ,and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), with manufacturing support from Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur. The development of the enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO on the successful launch of enhanced Pinaka Rockets. DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy commended the efforts of the teams involved in the successful trials.