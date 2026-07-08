Developed by Pune DRDO labs, Pinaka LRGR successfully tested at its minimum range

The Pinaka, which is primarily a multi barrel rocket system (MBRL) system, can fire a salvo of 12 rockets over a period of 44 seconds (Image: PIB/Enhanced with AI)

A Successful flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR) was conducted successfully at Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur on Wednesday. Designed by two Pune based premier facilities of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the rocket was tested for its minimum range of 60 kilometers and impacted on the target with precision, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

Long-range rocket systems such as the Pinaka are intended to engage enemy positions deep inside hostile territory before frontline forces move into combat, enabling the armed forces to weaken key targets from a stand-off distance. Named after the mythical bow of Lord Shiva, the Pinaka LRGR has been developed by Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment in collaboration with Pune’s High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, with technological support from Hyderabad-based Defence Research and Development Laboratory and Research Centre Imarat. The maiden test of the Pinaka LRGR was conducted in December last year when the system was tested at its maximum range of 120 kilometers.