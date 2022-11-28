Detained for rash driving, man bites and assaults cops in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A 34-year-old man allegedly bit a constable injuring him and assaulted three other policemen after being detained Sunday evening in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The police recorded the arrest of the man, identified as Chandrakant Ankush Chavan from Rupinagar in Talawade, who was initially detained for trying to flee after his car hit a bike in the Nigdi area.

As per the information given by Nigdi police station, around 5.20 pm, Chavan’s car hit a bike at Ankush Chowk Ota scheme vegetable market. The bike rider, Swapnil Pawar, sustained minor injuries in the accident. As Chavan tried to flee from the spot, Pawar, along with locals, caught him and called the police.

Police constables Devba Thorat and Balasaheb Nandurge reached the spot. When they tried to detain Chavan, he caught Thorat by the collar of his uniform and hurled abuses at him.

According to the police, Chavan was later brought to the Nigdi police station where he created a ruckus. Sub-inspector Vikas Shelke and constable Niwas Vidhate also came to the help of Thorat and Nadurge, who were trying to control an unruly Chavan, who attacked, manhandled and hurled abuses at all of them. Officials said Chavan bit Vidhate on his left hand, seriously injuring him. He was later overpowered and placed under arrest.

The police booked the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to assault on public servant, voluntarily causing hurt to public servant, rash driving on public way, negligent act endangering human life, damage to property, intentional insult and criminal intimidation along with the provisions of Motor Vehicle Act.