Despite win, alarm bells ring for BJP; NCP senses a chance to seize PCMC

THOUGH THERE is no clarity on when the much-delayed civic elections will be held in Maharashtra, the BJP has enough reasons to worry in its bid to return to power in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation where it ruled for five years from 2017 to 2022. On the other hand, the NCP is all pumped up and has decided to go all out to return to power in PCMC where it ruled for 15 years.

The reason for BJP landing in worrying zone is the recent Chinchwad Assembly by-poll where, though it won, had to wrestle hard in practically every civic ward, better known as “prabhags” where three or four corporators get elected.

Except for Pimple Gurav-Sudarshannagar and Pimple-Gurav Navi Sangvi prabhags, where BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap secured a decisive lead over NCP candidate Nana Kate, in every other prabhag, the combined tally of MVA candidate Nana Kate and Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel candidate was more than the votes polled by BJP candidate.

For example, in Pimple Gurav-Sudarshannagar prabhag, Ashwini Jagtap polled 15,973 votes while Nana Kate secured 5,750 votes and Rahul Kalate managed to get 1,997 votes. Ashwini Jagtap was way ahead of the two rivals even if their votes were combined.

The same happened in Pimple Gurav and Navi Sangvi prabhag. Here, Ashwini Jagtap polled 14,051 votes while the combined tally of Kate and Kalate stood at around 7,700 votes. Besides these, two prabhags, from where 16 corporators, mostly from BJP, were elected in 2017 PCMC elections, in every other ward, BJP and NCP are locked in a fierce battle. But the combined tally of MVA candidate and its rebel candidate outstrips the votes polled by BJP candidate.