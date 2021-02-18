Despite student protests, C-DAC firm on re-conducting entrance tests

Admissions to all PG Diploma courses are done through C-DAC's computerized Common Admission Test (C-CAT), which were conducted in January this year.

Even as a sustained social media campaign is being run by hundreds of candidates against the decision of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to re-conduct its entrance exams, the premier institute has clarified via email correspondence to candidates that it will stand by its decision.

Admissions to all PG Diploma courses are done through C-DAC’s computerized Common Admission Test (C-CAT), which were conducted in January this year. Due to technical issues, several rounds of entrance tests took place and by February, results and ranks were declared but later the institute said that the entire process is nullified and will be done once again, which angered many students who even staged sit-in protests at C-DAC centres.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Meanwhile, in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, an email signed by the academic council of C-DAC was received by candidates which re-iterates the decision to conduct exams again. “As you are aware, C-DAC ACTS has conducted the entrance examination for its PG courses for decades and they have always been beyond doubt…After review of all materials and complaints, it is decided in the welfare of students to nullify exams and ranks and re-conduct the exams. C-CAT is a competitive exam for admission to our courses, it is paramount that all candidates are assessed on the same level-field…. Also not conducting the re-exams may shake the trust of our recruiters affecting course-end placements,” reads the email.

The correspondence states that the institute hopes to conduct the re-exams around the second week of March to facilitate preparation time and readiness and that the exercise will not affect the academic schedule for more than a month. The email requests candidates not to pay attention to rumours or ‘social media campaign’ and prepare for the upcoming examination.

C-DAC Pune director Dr Hemant Darbari could not be reached for comment.