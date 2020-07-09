Despite state govt order, hotels not allowed to reopen in Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad

Meanwhile, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said he has issued orders for reopening of hotels in rural areas. Meanwhile, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said he has issued orders for reopening of hotels in rural areas.

Despite the state government’s directive to reopen hotels in the state, the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations are not keen to allow hotels in their respective jurisdictions to start operations. The district collectorate has, however, issued orders for reopening of hotels in rural parts of the district.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said as of now, there are no plans to reopen hotels in PMC limits. “As the cases are rising, we cannot allow the hotel industry to start,” he said. The PMC chief said once the cases come down, the administration will think of opening hotels.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said a decision to this effect will be announced jointly by PMC and PCMC on Friday. “We are not keen on opening the hotels, but we will take a decision at a meeting on Friday,” he said.

Hardikar, however, said the civic administration was in talks with hotels to allow rooms for Covid-19 patients as well as accommodation for doctors. “We are talking to a few hotels in this connection. This way, they can also get started and make some revenue,” he said.

Sharan Shetty, president of Pune Hoteliers Association, said just when hotel owners had taken steps to adhere to all the government guidelines, it was “highly disappointing” to know that PMC and PCMC were not ready to give the green signal to the hotel industry.

“We will meet both PMC and PCMC commissioners on Thursday and urge them to allow hotels to start functioning,” he said.

“When reopening of industrial sector has been allowed, why can’t hotels be allowed to function? We hope both the commissioners will take a positive decision in this regard,” he said.

Meanwhile, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said he has issued orders for reopening of hotels in rural areas. “As for the city areas, the two municipal commisisoners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will take the call,” he said.

