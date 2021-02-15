Despite ruckus over online GB meet last week, Pune MC sets up another meeting today

Since the Covid-19 pandemic started, the PMC has been holding GB meetings online, as per the directions of the state government.

A week after chaos broke out over an online general body meeting of the PMC, the tussle between the ruling and opposition parties in the civic body is likely to continue. The ruling BJP has decided to hold an online meeting on Tuesday, citing no permission from the state government on holding in-person meetings, while the opposition parties –Shiv Sena, Congerss and NCP – have accused the BJP of deliberately not holding in-person meetings.

“The state government has not given any clear direction on holding the general body meeting offline, despite repeatedly seeking permission for it. The meeting scheduled on Tuesday and thereafter would be held online till further directives,” said Ganesh Bidkar, leader of the House in PMC.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic started, the PMC has been holding GB meetings online, as per the directions of the state government. However, such meetings often ran into technical problems and had to be adjourned, thus delaying discussions and decisions on various important proposals.

“The state government has banned offline GB meetings for nearly one year… because of this, decisions on 300 crucial proposals pending. To enable proper discussions and decisions on these crucial proposals, the PMC has organised the online meeting by providing good- quality audio-visual connectivity to corporators at the ward offices,” said Bidkar.

Bidkar accused corporators of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena of “pulling a stunt” by disrupting the proceedings of an online meeting on February 8.

“The PMC has twice sought clarification from the state government on holding the general body meeting. The state government has not given any clarification. The PMC has planned to go ahead with the online meeting as the state government is not clarifying its decision and there is a need to take decisions on important proposals to avoid further delay,” he said.

The BJP leader said a lot of problems were being faced due to the delay in implementation of civic projects so, in the larger interest of the city, the GB meetings would be held online.

