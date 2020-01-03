Despite rising income, tribal jasmine farmers face hurdles with FPC

Tribal farmers in Jawahar taluka have been cultivating jasmine since 2006. (Express Photo) Tribal farmers in Jawahar taluka have been cultivating jasmine since 2006. (Express Photo)

A year after tribal farmers of Jawahar taluka in Palghar district registered their jasmine growers’ association in a Farmer Producer Company (FPC), many say they did not anticipate the regulatory hurdles.

This FPC, which is the only such registered body of tribal jasmine growers in the area, is finding it hard to ensure that farmers adhere to various mandatory regulations, like conducting customary audits and getting digital signatures.

Mahesh Ragunath Dham from Dengachimet village, secretary of FPC, said they had registered their organisation a year ago to make it a legal entity and help them raise loans.

Under the Pune-headquartered BAIF Development and Research Foundation (BDRF), the tribal farmers in these remote and hilly regions have been commercially cultivating jasmine since 2006. This fragrant flower has helped these farmers diversify their crops and add to their income.

Currently, the FPC has more than 323 shareholders. In the first year of its existence, it had clocked a turnover of Rs 83 lakh.

But poor infrastructure and regulations have not made the change easy. Dham said they had to shell out Rs 15,000 as audit fee and get digital signatures done.

“Given the shaky mobile network in our area, internet connectivity is a problem. To complete the audits and other legal obligations, we have to travel to the nearby town,” he said. Due to the remoteness of their location and the problems associated with their fledgling FPC, tribal farmers said they expect some concessions.

In the jasmine cultivation programme developed by BDRF, farmers grow the flower on five gunthas to five acres of land. This allows every farmer to reclaim their land, which otherwise would have been barren. Farmers say they can harvest round-the-year and a single plantation can last for more than 10 years.

Farmers who harvest the flower in the morning transport it to a common collection centre. The fresh flower is transported to the Dadar flower market, where it is sold. On an average, each farmer reports an income of over Rs 3 lakh per guntha annually.

Kailsah Andhale, associate thematic programme executive of BDRF, said the programme had started with 30 farmers and has slowly spread across the district.

