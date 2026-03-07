Despite high court stay, Muslim vendors again not given stall permission at Madhi festival

In a repeat of the events of the previous year, Muslim vendors have again not been given permission to set up stalls at the Kanifnath Yatra in Madhi, Ahilyanagar, by former sarpanch and current administrator of the village, Sanjay Markad. Despite a High Court stay on the 2025 gram sabha resolution that banned Muslim vendors, many of who have been serving the festival for decades, Markad has remained firm in his opposition to giving them permission.

The Maharashtra government has decided that sarpanchs whose terms have ended will serve as administrators.

The Indian Express spoke to three such vendors who said they had visited the village to get permission to set up stalls in the festival but were denied. Two others said that they did not visit the village to obtain permission because they knew the effort would be futile.