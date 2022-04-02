Despite Covid, PCMC managed to collect record revenue from building permissions: Data

Despite being battered by Covid-19 in 2021-22, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) managed to record a historic revenue collection through building permissions, thereby ushering in a big cheer for the civic body on Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year.

In a 12-month period, PCMC netted Rs 1,036 crore revenue, an amount which was never collected in the nearly four-decade-old history of the municipal corporation, said Joint City Engineer Makrand Nikam.

In 2020-21, the revenue from building permissions had fallen to Rs 380 crore. “This is because there were Covid restrictions in place which had impacted the construction activity,” said Nikam.

In 2019-2020, the PCMC had earned a revenue of Rs 650 crore. The nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 was imposed by the central government in the third week of March 2020. “Yet, in 2019-2020, we had collected only Rs 650 crore revenue from building permissions when restrictions were not in place. Only for the last 10 days of that fiscal year, restrictions came into force as all construction activities had come to a halt,” said Nikam.

The 2021-22 fiscal year has proved to be a watershed for PCMC. “We must have given over 1,500 permissions for commercial, residential and industrial projects. We are still collating the data and the actual figures would be available by next week,” he said.

The building permission department gets revenue by way of fees as development and premium charges.

PCMC officials said such a high amount of collection reflects the momentum the construction activities have achieved. “For two years, construction activities had slowed down. Builders had postponed their plans or were going slow and residents were also not keen on taking up modifications of their houses or building a new one,” said an official.

Stating that the construction activity is back to its old self, Anil Pharande, president, Credai, Maharashtra, said, “Builders this fiscal collectively put forth several projects as the Unified Development Control Rules came into effect. This gave them the benefit of additional FSI. Similarly, in anticipation of a rise in Ready Reckoner rates too, several construction projects were put before PCMC for permissions.” After a two-year lull, Paharande said the construction business is now going on in a full swing.