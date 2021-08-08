Despite Covid curbs, Lonavala and Khandala see heavy weekend rush of tourists

Check posts have been set up at 12 places, Mujawar said. “We stop them more than a kilometre away from popular spots and if they still find ways to proceed, we levy a fine and make them return,” he said, adding that 169 persons were fined on Saturday for violating Covid curbs.

Notwithstanding the imposition of Section 144 in Pune district, the tourist towns of Lonavala and Khandala in Maval taluka continue to witness heavy rush of sightseers from Pune and Mumbai. The Lonavala Municipal Council has, however, sought lifting of the prohibitory orders as the town’s residents depend on tourism for livelihood.

Lonavala was teeming with tourists on Friday and Saturday with most roads jammed with long queues of vehicles. Rooms in hotels and lodges were full with backpackers who had done advance booking for monsoon retreat. However, police said the tourists were not allowed to go near waterfalls, dams, forts or other popular points.

Senior police inspector of Lonavala police station Dilip Pawar said the town witnessed a huge rush of tourists Friday. “However, the numbers were down on Saturday. We will keep a close watch on Sunday,” he said. “There is no ban on tourists coming to Lonavala. However, they are not allowed to go within a kilometre of waterfalls or dams,” he added. Some shops too remained open beyond the 4pm deadline.

President of Lonavala Municipal Council Surekha Jadhav said the weekends see a surge in arrivals though the numbers are less. “We have demanded that the curbs should be lifted in Lonavala as the livelihood of 60,000 residents depends on tourism. We will not be able to sustain ourselves if the lockdown continues. The closure time of 4pm for hotels and shops has hit them hard,” she said.

Police inspector T S Mujawar of Lonavala rural police said tourist inflow to rural areas was high on Saturday. “The figures were not high on Friday but Saturday saw a big rush. Compared to other weekends, though, the numbers are low.”

Check posts have been set up at 12 places, Mujawar said. “We stop them more than a kilometre away from popular spots and if they still find ways to proceed, we levy a fine and make them return,” he said, adding that 169 persons were fined on Saturday for violating Covid curbs. Besides tourists, some residents of Pune and Mumbai who have a second home in Lonavala and Khandala also arrive during this time of the year to enjoy the pleasant weather.

Jadhav said they were thinking of making Covid tests mandatory for tourists. “Earlier we had 25-30 cases every day. Now it has come down to 2-3 per day. We are planning to make it mandatory for tourists to be fully vaccinated or carry Covid-negative reports. This will help us in getting the curbs lifted,” she said, pointing out that the city police force is short-staffed. “Lonavala city police used to have 100 personnel. Now they are down to less than 50,” she said.

