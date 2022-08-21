Despite Bombay HC order, disciples denied entry to Osho Samadhi

Armed with a copy of a Bombay High Court order, a group of disciples of spiritual guru Osho tried to enter the Osho Meditation Resort in Koregaon Park on Sunday but were turned away at the gate. The resort administration said the disciples did not follow their rule of registering themselves first nor did they pay the entry fee.

“The Bombay High Court, in its ruling dated August 11, had allowed us entry to the Osho Samadhi inside the Ashram. We had given a copy of the high court order to the administration and even to Koregaon Park police station. But still we were not allowed on the ashram premises. We were told that the Osho Samadhi is open only till 1 pm and we had reached after 1 pm,” said Yogesh Thakkar, one of the disciples who petitioned the court last year regarding an alleged attempt to dispose of some properties of the ashram. He had also told the court that Osho disciples were being denied entry to the ashram.

In its ruling, the court had said there was no prohibition to entry of devotees to Osho Samadhi.

“Neither the respondents nor any party shall alienate or create any third-party interest in respect of the movable or immovable property of the trust without following due process of law. It is also made clear that there is no prohibition for the petitioners or devotees to visit the Samadhi. The directions are also given to protect the Osho Samadhi. The petitioners or devotees certainly can visit the Osho Samadhi,” the high court said in its order.

“It is open for the petitioners to bring it to the notice of the committee conducting an inquiry, any other factual matrix including the properties of the trust, so as to include in Schedule-I, which can certainly be considered by the committee and also the joint charity commissioner,” it added.

Ma Amrit Sadhana, spokesperson for the Osho Meditation Resort, said, “We followed the high court order…Some disciples arrived at the resort gates after 1 pm, but we have a lunch break from 1 pm to 2 pm. For the meditation session between 2 pm and 2.30 pm, one should register between 9 am and 1 pm, but these disciples did not do so. As per our norms, anyone seeking entry must register by paying entry fee of Rs 970. They did not pay the entry fee also.”

Thakkar said they had reached the ashram gates at 12.45 pm, just before closure time for registration. “This is because the Koregaon Park polie had told us to come to the gates by 12.45 pm. We waited at the gate for some time but since there was no security personnel present at the main gate, we did not enter. No one was at the Welcome Centre either, where entry passes are issued. Around 1.30 pm, ashram administration told us they filed a revision petition in the high court and that we should wait for the court ruling in this case,” said Thakkar, adding that they were deliberately denied entry to Osho Samadhi.

The resort spokesperson denied there was any attempt to stall entry of devotees. “They did not follow the rules and therefore were not allowed inside. We are filing a revision petition in the High Court in this matter,” the spokesperson said.

Regarding allegations by the disciples that they were not allowed entry, the spokesperson said they had banned some people because they had indulged in activities against the interest of the Osho Meditation Resort.

Thakkar said, “We will now again approach the Bombay High Court and bring to its notice how we were denied entry.”

When asked about the matter, Police Inspector Vinayak Vetal said it is between the disciples and the ashram. “We have no role to play. If the ashram denies them entry, they can again approach the Bombay High Court,” he said.

Speaking about the issue, Swami Chaitanya Keerti, who is part of Osho Friends International, which is fighting against the alleged attempts to dispose of part of the ashram property and is against stopping entry of devotees to the Osho Samadhi, said, “Denial of entry to our guru’s samadhi is a violation of the High Court order. This is clear cut case of contempt of court. We will seek redressal in the court.”