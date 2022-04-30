‘Despite advent of social media, politicians need to maintain direct communication with people’

‘WE HAVE to post on time and also ensure that we don’t look fake on our social media accounts. We must reflect our original personality,” said Aditi Tatkare, tourism minister, speaking at a panel of young politicians discussing the use of social media in politics on Friday.

The only woman politician who was a part of the panel at the Second Marathi Social Media Sammelan organised by Digital Media Premi Mandali in association with SPPU and Miracle events, she also pointed to the digital gender gap, stating that only 20 percent women in India use social media, , which makes it important for politicians to maintain direct communication with the electorate despite the advent of social media.

Young politicians on the panel discussion included Rohit Pawar, MLA, NCP, Devendra Bhuyar, Independent MLA from Amravati, Yogesh Kadam, MLA, Shiv Sena, and Siddharth Shirole, MLA, BJP.