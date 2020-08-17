Rajesh Deshmukh is new Pune Collector, Social Justice secretary transferred

Rajesh Deshmukh (Source: Facebook @ Dr Rajesh Deshmukh)

Continuing with his bureaucratic reshuffle, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday appointed Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, a 2008-batch IAS officer, as Pune’s new Collector.

Deshmukh has replaced Naval Kishore Ram, who was appointed as a Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office earlier this month.

Dr Kunal Khemnar (2012 batch) has been appointed as Managing Director of the Haffkine Bio Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited, a post previously occupied by Deshmukh.

In another transfer, Shyam Tagade (1991 batch) has been appointed as Principal Secretary of the Social Justice and Special Assistance department, whereas the incumbent to the post, Parag Jain Nainutia (1996 batch), will be the new Secretary, Textiles.

Sunil Chauhan (2007 batch) is the new Collector of Aurangabad and Sandeep Kadam (2008, Himachal Pradesh cadre) has been appointed as Collector, Bhandara.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.