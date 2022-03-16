Deregistration of residential projects: Buyers would be protected, says realty consultant Anarock

In 2021, the registration of 388 residential projects in Maharashtra was deemed to have lapsed by real estate regulator Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA). These projects had a total of 20,955 flats of which 10,682 were sold.

Prashant Thakur, senior director of property consultancy firm Anarock, spoke to The Indian Express about the fate of these projects. Thakur also spoke about the possibility of a price increment in the real estate market.

Q. For the year 2021 MahaRera has deemed 92 projects in the Pune district as lapsed. Data shows these projects have 4,852 flats of which 2,488 units were sold. So what happens to the people who have purchased flats here and awaiting possession? Also, in case the possession is already granted, what happens to those units and projects?

A project whose registration lapses under MahaRera has various options open before it. In case the builder is unable to finish the project due to various reasons like Covid-19, the license can be renewed after paying some fines. This would be a technical glitch that can be rectified immediately.

However, for some reason, if the builder is unable to finish the project, MahaRera would in no condition penalise the buyer. We need to emphasise that the act is to safeguard the interest of the buyers. So, in such a scenario, MahaRera would give various options for the home buyer. One of the options would be to offer the buyer an alternate home by the same developer. In case that is not acceptable, then the buyer is entitled to a full refund. Thus, in the case of Supertech Towers in Noida, which are being demolished, the interest of the buyer was taken care of.

The third option is for another builder to take over the project and complete it. However, this is time-consuming. Having said that we have seen market consolidation in recent times when projects have been taken over by financially strong builders. In fact, that is what we call market-driven consolidation.

Q. In the past, we have seen a delay in the implementation of Rera’s ruling. Also, cases have come out of lapsed projects being sold and duly registered by the authorities. This has led to many claiming that Rera requires some teeth. What are your views about this?

To begin with, we need to understand Rera is not an implementation authority but a regulatory body. The rulings of Rera are to be implemented by the local authorities. The Supreme Court in its recent ruling has come down heavily on the delay in implementing the rulings of Rera. Also, there was a tendency of builders who have been fined to file multiple appeals to delay the ruling which was also frowned upon by the Supreme Court.

Rera came into existence in 2016 and five years down the line, we have the system in place to an extent. We must realise that the law has loopholes but we also have to understand the law has brought in a lot of transparency in the market. Yes, we feel that Rera should have an implementing arm as well.

Q. What are the five things that any home buyer should check before zeroing in on a property?

MahaRera is expected to do almost 80 per cent of the work of a home buyer. Thus, the first thing the home buyer has to do is to see if the project is registered with MahaRera. Once on the website of MahaRera, they should check for the sanctioned plan and also the actual carpet area on which they would be charged. They should also check the floor plan and other details on the website of MahaRera.

The developer’s track record, like the number of projects they have launched and sold, would give a good idea about the reliability of the builder. Checking various consumer forums about the builder or the project is also a good idea.

Q. Do you see a price rise in the near future?

We should realise that present robustness in the market is driven entirely by the buyer. Post Covid-19 we have seen buyers investing in their own homes. Unlike the previous surges when investors had come into the market this time actual consumers are buying. We feel this would continue for some time to come.

As of price rise yes, that is a logical conclusion as the price of raw material has increased exponentially. But how much of that the builder would pass it on to the end consumer is a matter to be seen.