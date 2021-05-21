Deputy superintendent of police, two constables held for bribery in Jalna

Ambhore was arrested while accepting part of the bribe, Rs 2 lakh, from the complainant on Thursday.

Officials of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau have arrested a deputy superintendent of police and two constables from Jalna for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to help a man in a case registered under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act against him.

The Pune ACB team has arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudhir Khiradkar (45), currently posted with Jalna District Police, and two constabulary staffers, Santosh Ambhore (45) and Vitthal Kharde (35).

A 50-year-old man was recently booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in an offence registered against him on May 5.

The three police officials, who were dealing with the investigation of the case, demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant, offering to help him. The man later approached the Pune ACB. Meanwhile, the bribe amount was negotiated to Rs 3 lakh. After verification of the bribe demand, a trap was laid by the Pune ACB team.

“… The three cops were detained and an offence is being registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act. They will be placed under arrest after that,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Varsharani Patil, Pune ACB.

“The three police personnel have been booked under sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.