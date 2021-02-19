Deputy CM warns police officers against using expensive cars provided by businessmen

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday warned police officers in the city against using high-end cars provided by businessmen.

Pawar made the comments at an event where he was the chief guest for a programme organised by Pune City Police to return stolen valuables recovered from criminals to their rightful owners, and hand over appointment letters to those recruited in the police force on compassionate grounds.

In his speech, Pawar said that a couple of days earlier, when he was in Mumbai for an official programme, some police officers came in vehicles which cost nearly Rs 35 lakh. “I got to know these vehicles were provided by businessmen for their convoy and… the officers were using them …this is not right…We discussed the issue at chief minister’s level and with Additional Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte…”.

Pawar said that whether it is the chief minister, deputy chief minister or high court judge, there are rules regarding use of vehicles for those holding government posts.

“What anybody does in their personal life is their own issue. But when on government duty, rules should be followed. Using vehicles provided by businessmen while on duty is not right. People are watching us. We have to work in a way that people believe in us,’ said Pawar.

The minister also expressed concern over the procession taken out by gangster Gajanan Marne from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai to Pune. “Such things are not good for society,” he said, adding that the police should work towards developing fear in the minds of criminals and not the common people.

The NCP leader also slammed the policemen who were found running away after spotting some burglars in Aundh area last month. “Such incidents tarnish the image of even those cops who work bravely against criminals,” he said.

Meanwhile, during the programme, stolen valuables worth Rs 1.25 crore, recovered from criminals arrested in various cases, were returned to 60 rightful owners. Appointment letters were also given to family members of some police personnel, who were recruited in the police department on compassionate grounds after their kin died while performing their duties during the pandemic.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, Joint Commissioner Ravindra Shisave, Additional Commissioners Ashok Morale, Jalinder Supekar and other senior police officials were present on the occasion.

