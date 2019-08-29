Deported for five years, Nigerian man returns with Ghana passport; detained

A 30-year-old Nigerian national has been detained for allegedly living in India illegally even though he was deported and blacklisted for five years in 2017. Stanley Obiora Ibemere was detained by officials of the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) of the Pune City Police’s Special Branch from Kondhwa area on Tuesday.

Advertising

Stanley was deported and blacklisted on December 25, 2017 for a period of five years, but he came back to India on a passport from another country, and started living in Kondhwa area, according to a press release by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Mitesh Ghatte.

Stanley was earlier deported and blacklisted for overstaying his visa period and alleged involved in undesirable activities, said police.

“Stanley is a Nigerian national. But after he was deported and blacklisted, he got another passport from Ghana and used it to return to India by taking a flight to Bengaluru. Further investigation is on,” said Senior Police Inspector Vasant Kuvar .

The FRO also detained a Kenyan woman, Esther Kalii Mbithi Mwangangi (32), who was found to be overstaying in Pune with an expired passport and visa. Police said Esther came to India on a tourist visa and was living in Kondhwa area. Both Stanley and Esther have been kept under restriction order for further inquiry, stated the press release.