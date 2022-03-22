Denied entry on ‘Enlightenment Day’, disciples of Osho stage demonstration outside Commune

A number of people, who identified themselves as disciples of spiritual leader Osho, held a sit-in protest outside the Osho Ashram, Koregaon Park, on Monday. The disciples, who had gathered to mark Osho’s Enlightenment Day and to “meditate peacefully next to Osho’s Samadhi”, said they were denied entry inside the premises by the Osho Commune. The Commune, though, said that those who followed the laid-down norms were allowed entry into the premises.

“It’s a very special day for all Osho disciples and for so many years, on this day, disciples have been gathering to meditate and celebrate together. Unfortunately, management and trustees of Osho International Foundation (OIF) prevented us from entering the premises without offering any reasons or official letters,” said Yogesh Thakkar, a protester.

“OIF has objected to disciples not wearing “Osho Mala” and are offering this as a reason for not allowing them entry to the Osho Samadhi,” said another protester.

“OIF has condemned disciples who are questioning them or speaking up against their mismanagement as well as their decision to sell away Osho property for personal gains,” Osho disciples said in a joint statement.

Read | Six more disciples oppose sale of two plots inside Osho commune in Pune

When contacted, a Commune spokesperson said, “We did not prevent anyone…Those who followed the dress code, those who filled up the registration form and those who were fully vaccinated were allowed entry inside the premises.” Kashmira Mody, a disciple, said, “The trustees claim that they have no money and hence they have to sell part of the Buddha field, the land where Osho stayed. We do not want them to sell the land.”

The Osho Ashram in Koregaon Park has been in news after the OIF, based in Zurich, Switzerland, decided to sell two plots to Rajeev Bajaj, managing director and CEO of Bajaj Auto.

“The trustees, for their own personal well being, have taken an authoritative control over all decisions,” said Hema Baweja, another disciple.

As part of their protest, the disciples held their evening prayers at the gate of the Osho Ashram.

Gopal Bharati, a disciple, said, “What they (the trustees) are doing is nothing short of criminal.”

Manoj Jha, a disciple who arrived from Goa, said, “It is my right to go in, meditate in the presence of my master…today was the day he found enlightenment…how can I be barred from this right? It is unconstitutional.”