After Munde sisters denied cabinet berth, supporters pour scorn on Fadnavis, want them to dump BJP

With the cabinet expansion being complete and Munde family not finding a berth, supporters of BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde and sister Pritam Munde, MP, are openly expressing their disappointment and anger over what they describe as “gross injustice”. The supporters on and off social media are holding former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis responsible for the “raw deal” meted out to the family of Gopinath Munde, who is one of those credited for the growth of BJP in Maharashtra.

“Mr Prime Minister, can you tell where has Pritam Munde gone wrong? Has she been denied ministerial berth because she is the daughter of Gopinath Munde? Or is it because Gopinath Munde was instrumental for BJP’s growth, she finds herself out of the ministry? tweeted Pandurang Nagre, one of the supporters.

“Why is BJP harbouring so much anger against the Munde family,” asked another supporter Akshay Mulik.

“Today, once again, Fadnavis has succeeded in giving a raw deal to loyalists and insulting Vanjari community. But the entire Vanjari community will continue to stand rock solid behind the Munde family,” tweeted Mangesh Avhad.

Yet another tweet by Vishwajit Naik directly blamed the former CM. “Fadnavis has played a key role in Pritam Munde not making it to the Union ministry. Fadnavis’ ego will ultimately be responsible for BJP’s swangsong from political field,” the tweet said.

Besides holding Fadnavis responsible for the “insult” heaped on the Munde family, supporters openly voiced their view, asking the Munde sisters to take appropriate decision — of exiting the BJP. “Time has come to take a hard decision…Enough of these insults,” said a tweet and similar views were expressed by some others.

The Munde camp was anticipating that Pritam Munde, who is a record holder of having won the Lok Sabha elections with highest margin of votes, will make it to the Modi ministry this time. In fact, Pritam Munde was reportedly camping in Delhi before the cabinet expansion. However, she had told Beed party leaders that she was in Delhi for some personal work.

On the day of the cabinet expansion as Munde supporters waited with bated breath to find the name of their leader, Pankaja Munde tweeted, “The news that Pritam Munde has landed in Delhi is false. We are all in Mumbai.” After the swearing in ceremony, neither Pankaja nor Pritam congratulated those picked from Maharashtra for ministerial berth while other BJP leaders went full hog.

When asked about the anger among Munde supporters, especially in Beed, Jugal Lohiya, city president of BJP, said, “Yes, the supporters are angry as they were expecting that Munde family will make it to the Union ministry.. But those who are angry are politically immature. They should understand that there are certain limitations for the Prime Minister to pick his cabinet. If not now, Pritam Munde will get opportunity later on.”

Shalinitai Karad, member of BJP’s state committee, said, “We all were hoping that Pritam Munde, who is a record breaker on Lok Sabha poll terrain and highly talented and studious leader, will get an opportunity. However, she could not make it. But I feel the party might be planning something big for her. We are sure that will happen soon.”

NC State spokesperson Umesh Patil said, “Dr Bhagwat Karad became such a big name because of Gopinath Munde. While he was included in the cabinet, the Munde family which is behind his rise was insulted…BJP honours outsiders but insults those who were original BJP leaders.”

When asked about the anger among Munde supporters in Nashik on Thursday, Fadnavis said, “It is the Prime Minister and party leadership which decides who will make it to the Union ministry.”