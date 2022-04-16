‘Denied breakfast’, man shoots daughter-in-law dead

A 76-YEAR-OLD real estate developer allegedly shot his daughter-in-law dead at their Thane residence for not giving him breakfast on Thursday morning. The local Rabodi police have registered a murder case. Accused Kashinath Patil is on the run.

An officer from Rabodi police station said the FIR is based on the statement given by Patil’s other daughter-in law. As per the statement, the incident took place at their house at Vihang Shantivan apartments near Rutu Park around 11.30 am when the deceased Seema (42) brought Patil tea. Patil got upset that she did not bring him anything to go with it as breakfast and an argument ensued.

As the argument escalated, Patil allegedly pulled out his revolver and shot her in the abdomen. While the family took Seema to the hospital, Patil fled from the residence. Seema, who sustained bullet injuries in her abdomen, died while being treated at a hospital on Friday morning. Police have launched a manhunt for Patil.